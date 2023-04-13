A woman is in custody after carjacking a vehicle from a Walmart parking lot and leading officers on a chase across state lines Thursday.
According to the Fort Oglethorpe Police Department, 41-year-old Debra Bice pulled a knife on another woman in the Battlefield Parkway Walmart parking lot and stole the victim's car just before 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.
Officers found Bice with the stolen Dodge Neon on Highway 27 and began a chase through Rossville, Ga. into Chattanooga, Tenn.
Bice was eventually taken into custody after she pulled into a residential driveway on 40th Street, police said.
No one was hurt during the incident or the pursuit that followed.
Fort Oglethorpe Police said Bice's charges are pending.