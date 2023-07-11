On Monday, July 5, a Hamilton County Deputy responded to reports of a vehicle almost causing an accident on Hixson Pike.
Upon arrival, the deputy noticed a 2008 silver Dodge Caliber with no lights on, driven by Brittany McCallie, 35, who was holding a toddler.
When the deputy attempted to pull over McCallie, police say she refused and drove at a slow speed for over two minutes before stopping at a nearby apartment complex.
When asked for identification and proof of insurance, McCallie refused to roll down the window or look at the deputy.
A male identified as Bobby Bell was present and claimed to be McCallie's husband provided authorities with her name and date of birth.
Along with information from previous calls to the apartment and the expired tag on the vehicle, dispatch found a driver's license on file for McCallie.
After a 20-minute stand-off, the deputy, not wanting to put the child in further danger, decided to de-escalate the situation and did not attempt to force entry into the vehicle.
McCallie is being charged with resisting arrest, failure to carry and display a license, financial responsibility, expired registration, child restraint law violation, slow poke violation, driving left of center line, driving on roadways laned for traffic, and evading arrest.
Tennessee's Department of Children's Services is also investigating the incident.