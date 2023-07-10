A Lafayette woman was airlifted to the hospital Monday after suffering a medical emergency and crashing her car, flipping several times in Catoosa County.
A preliminary report from Georgia State Patrol said 55-year-old Lara Weber was driving south on GA 151 near Smith Williams Road when she experienced the emergency, causing her to travel off the east side on the road.
"After traveling off the roadway, the Tucson struck a guy wire and overturned several times coming to a final rest on its top off the roadway," the report read, in part.
Weber was airlifted to Erlanger Medical Center. Her current condition has not been released.