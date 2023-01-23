Six people were arrested by the Atlanta Police Department on Saturday night after a violent protest erupted downtown. Among those arrested was Nadja Geier, 24, of Nashville, Tennessee. Geier faces eight charges, including domestic terrorism and interference with government property.
At a press conference Sunday, Mayor Andre Dickens spoke of the individuals arrested: “We have arrested several of them this evening. Many of them don’t even live in Atlanta or the state of Georgia and they don’t represent the voices of Atlanta. And some of them were found with explosives on them...Make no mistake, these individuals meant harm to people and to property.”
The other five people arrested are Madeleine Feola, 22, from Spokane, Washington; Ivan Ferguson, 23, from Nevada; Graham Evatt, 20, from Decatur, GA.; Francis Carrol, 22, of Kennebunkport, Maine; and Emily Murphy, 37, from Grosse Isle Michigan. Mayor Dickens reassured those listening that "Atlanta is safe" and "order has been restored."
Names & booking photos for those arrested 1/21/23. Chargeshttps://t.co/tclQgvipQe•Nadja Geier 24,Nashville, TN•Madeleine Feola 22, Spokane, WA•Ivan Ferguson 23, Nevada•Graham Evatt 20, Decatur, GA•Francis Carrol 22, Kennebunkport, ME •Emily Murphy 37, Grosse Isle, MI pic.twitter.com/rXOHf2Oh1W— Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) January 22, 2023