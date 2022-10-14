It's a full circle moment for a Cleveland, Tennessee woman who we interviewed last year. Her husband met his stem cell donor on Thanksgiving, and now his wife is donating her kidney to a close friend.
Becky Cantrell and Tammy Watkins plan to be pre-tested at Erlanger Hospital on Monday for the lifesaving donation.
The two friends are about to become a lot closer.
"I will be a part of her forever,” said Cantrell. A part of her physically, as Cantrell is donating her kidney to Tammy Watkins.
"When I think about Tammy, I think of somebody who has always been there,” said Cantrell in tears.
Watkins was diagnosed with diabetes 25 years ago.
"Kidney function started to fail. Last year when my nephrologist said 'you are at 20% and we need to start talking about a kidney transplant,'” said Watkins.
Watkins, a woman who works at a place that saves lives -- the Bradley County 911 call center -- needs a kidney to save her own life.
"I did not know what I was going to do at that point,” said Watkins.
Cantrell stepped up to the plate for a reason that hits close to home.
"After our family has been on the receiving end of bone marrow donation for my husband,” she said, “we could give back as a family."
Scott Cantrell is Becky’s husband.
Local 3 News did a story on Scott Cantrell meeting with his donor Tobias Schnurr last year.
"I am living because of a donor, I am in full support of Becky doing that for someone who needs her donation,” said Scott Cantrell.
It is a memorable moment as the gift of life will be given once again.
"I am thankful but I really don't know how to put it into words that somebody is saving my life,” said Watkins.
Cantrell said the kidney transplant surgery will be on October 24th at Erlanger.
Erlanger has a kidney transplant center for people to sign up to get a kidney transplant instead of driving to Vanderbilt.
Erlanger also has a living kidney donor program which cuts the wait time. Waiting time from a donor transplant who has died can be five years or more. If living donor is healthy and eligible to donate, it can be scheduled right away.
If you want to donate a kidney, you can contact the transplant office at (423) 778-8067.