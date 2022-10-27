A woman is in the hospital after a crash with an 18-wheeler Thursday afternoon.
It happened on the I-75 SB and I-24 West split in Chattanooga after a pickup truck seemingly crashed into the end of the 18-wheeler.
The driver of the truck was trapped in the driver's seat by the dashboard, requiring firefighters to cut off the roof of the vehicle to remove her, the Chattanooga Fire Department said.
The woman was transferred to the hospital.
The extent of any injuries are unknown and law enforcement is investigating the crash.