A 19-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle early Monday morning.
Chattanooga police say that Abigail Dixson was entering her vehicle in the 1800 block of Chestnut Street around midnight when she was struck in the head and neck by a passing vehicle. The impact knocked her to the ground.
Police were able to find the driver of the vehicle, who told them that she'd just exited a nearby parking lot and was going down the street when she heard a loud thump noise.
When she stopped to see the source of the noise, she found Dixson on the ground.
EMS evaluated Dixson who later refused medical transport.
Marietta Martin, 43, was arrested for driving under the influence.