A hit and run crash Monday between a truck and a motorcycle resulted in the arrest of the driver later that same day.
The arrest affidavit explains that white Ford F-150 ran the red light at the intersection of East Brainerd Road and Concord Road about 8:00pm Monday, and hit a motorcycle and rider that was traveling west on East Brainerd Road.
The motorcycle and rider both went down.
The rider was taken via ambulance to a local hospital for examination and treatment for what Chattanooga police described as suspected serious injuries.
The truck continued onward to Interstate 75 northbound, according to police.
Video from a nearby gas station showed the truck leaving the parking lot just prior to the crash with the motorcycle, and they were able to see the driver walking into the store before the departure.
While investigators were on the scene of the crash taking photos, the white truck and driver returned to the store.
Police arrested Holly Coffey, saying they spelled a strong odor of "intoxicant coming from Holly's breath and person while speaking with her." She was also driving on a revoked license.
The affidavit said she was blinking and speaking slowly and appeared to be under the influence.
Police found paint on Coffey's white Ford truck that matched the motorcycle that was struck.
Coffey was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident, driving on a revoked license, and suspicion of driving under the influence, after a field sobriety test conducted by police.