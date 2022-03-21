A Red Bank woman was charged with attempted first-degree murder last week after Red Bank police say the woman stabbed her boyfriend, according to a news release.
On Tuesday, March 15, Red Bank Police responded to a report of a stabbing on Hendricks Boulevard.
When they arrived, police found the man standing outside, and he told police he had been stabbed by his girlfriend, Ashley Necco Hester.
The man was transported to a local hospital for examination and treatment.
Red Bank Police Department detectives investigated the stabbing incident and determined that there had been an argument between the victim and his girlfriend.
Ashley Necco Hester was arrested and has been charged with Attempted First Degree Murder.