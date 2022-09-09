Chattanooga police say that a woman was carjacked in the pre-dawn hours Friday morning in the 1700 Block of South Kelley Street.
The 31-year-old woman was removed from her car, a white 2014 Chevy Impala, by force at about 5:41am, police said.
She sustained injuries, which police report to be non-life threatening.
Chattanooga Police ask that anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App).
You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.