The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) is investigating a multi-vehicle crash that closed part of I-75 down in Whitfield County and resulted in a woman being airlifted to Erlanger Hospital Thursday afternoon.
According to a crash report from the GSP, a chain reaction crash involving at least eight cars began when a Freightliner Classic RV rear-ended a Jeep Compass while traffic was stopped or slowed on I-75 Southbound near mile marker 328.
The impact of the crash caused the Jeep to hit the rear of a GMC Sierra, which then crashed into the rear of a Hyundai Palisade.
At the same time, the RV that initially hit the Jeep then traveled to the middle lane and hit the left side of a Dodge Ram as the RV tried to return to the right lane. The RV then hit the rear of a Ford Expedition.
That Ford then hit the rear of a Ram 1500, which then hit the rear of a Chevrolet Equinox.
The driver of the Jeep was airlifted to the hospital in stable condition.