The detained WNBA star Brittney Griner apologized and asked for leniency in an emotional speech to a Russian courtroom Thursday at the close of her drug-smuggling trial and ahead of an expected verdict.
featured
WNBA star Brittney Griner apologizes to Russian court ahead of verdict in drug-smuggling trial
"I never meant to hurt anybody, I never meant to put in jeopardy the Russian population, I never meant to break any laws here," Griner said in the Khimki city courthouse. "I made an honest mistake and I hope that in your ruling that it doesn't end my life here. I know everybody keeps talking about political pawn and politics, but I hope that that is far from this courtroom.
"I want to say again that I had no intent on breaking any Russian laws. I had no intent. I did not conspire or plan to commit this crime," she added.p
A verdict is expected as soon as 10:45 a.m. ET.
Griner's comments come about six months after the 31-year-old was arrested at a Moscow airport and accused by Russian prosecutors of trying to smuggle less than 1 gram of cannabis oil in her luggage. She faces up to 10 years in prison.
The two-time US Olympic basketball gold medalist pleaded guilty to drug charges last month in what her lawyers say was an attempt to take responsibility and receive leniency if she is ultimately convicted and sentenced.
The US State Department maintains Griner is wrongfully detained amid concerns she is being used a political pawn in Russia's war against Ukraine. Her supporters have called for her release and asked the US to take further steps to try to free her from the country, perhaps as part of a proposed prisoner swap.
In closing arguments Thursday prior to Griner's apology, a prosecutor asked for 9.5 years of jail time for Griner, according to defense lawyer Maria Blagovolina, a partner at Rybalkin, Gortsunyan, Dyakin and Partners law firm.
In response, Blagovolina argued that Griner never used marijuana in Russia and that she never had the intention of doing so. She had no need to bring the vape cartridges to Russia, the lawyer added.
All this confirms the complete absence of intent in her actions, Blagovolina argued. Even if Griner ever used medical marijuana, it was only at home back in Arizona, rare and only with a doctor's prescription, she added. She couldn't have known how strict the laws were in Russia, Blagovolina said.
Griner arrived at court in handcuffs Thursday and was escorted by Russian officers into the defendant's cage. Once uncuffed, she spoke with her legal team and then held up a photo of the UMMC Ekaterinburg basketball team, the Russian squad she played for during the WNBA offseason.
Another of Griner's attorneys, Alexander Boykov, argued Griner had no opportunity to properly examine the court documents. He said that the Russian constitution guarantees everyone the right to use their native language and the free choice of the language of communication.
Boykov cited an instance when a language interpreter provided to Griner flipped through a lengthy document offered by an investigator for translation and then told Griner, "Basically, it means that you are guilty."
Charge d'Affaires of the US Embassy in Russia, Elizabeth Rood, arrived at the court Thursday ahead of the hearing. She has appeared in court throughout the trial and on Tuesday said the US would "continue to support Miss Griner through every step of this process and as long as it takes to bring her home to the United States safely."
Tags
Jordan Rudzinski
Digital Producer/Weekend Assignment Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
ON AIR
Trending Now
-
Help wanted: $78,000 a year to taste candy while sitting on your couch
-
Chattanooga man arrested after CPD camera captures sexual assault of elderly woman with cancer
-
Man shot by cashier at Lookout Valley gas station
-
3 cases of Monkeypox confirmed in Hamilton County
-
UPDATE: 22-year-old killed during unknown shooting incident Sunday afternoon has been identified
-
Chattanooga police respond to crash involving motorcycle in Hixson
-
UPDATE: Lookouts/Wamp emails reveal allegations, rift in relationship
-
53 beverage and nutrition products recalled over possible Cronobacter contamination
-
Sheriff: Captive girl escapes Alabama home where police find 2 bodies