With just two days until local elections, Hamilton Flourishing releases results found from early polling conducted by nonpartisan group, Spry Strategies.
“It is apparent that Tuesday’s election will hang on each vote,” states Doug Daugherty, Senior President of Hamilton Flourishing. “The early polling supports this, so we encourage everyone to get out and vote!”
Results show Weston Wamp with a slight lead over Sabrena Smedley and Matt Hullander for County Mayor.
The Hamilton County Republican Primary Hybrid Method Survey was conducted by IVR Landline and Online Interviews from April 27 - 29 among a random sample of 298 likely Republican primary voters.
The survey has a margin of error of +/- 4.4 percentage points. Results are weighted using averages from the last 2 contested GOP Primaries for Hamilton Co Mayor. Some percentages in crosstab reports for this poll may not add to 100% due to rounding.
Spry Strategies President Ryan Burrell states, “This race has really tightened up over the last 2 weeks with Matt Hullander holding a steady lead, to Sabrena Smedley rising, and now Weston Wamp has taken a slight lead over the last few days. Ultimately this is a tight race that will be decided by a few points, and all three candidates are in the game heading into Tuesday.”
Burrell goes on to share, “This race reminds me of the 2018 Republican Primary for Governor where Randy Boyd and Diane Black were duking it out and Bill Lee came out of nowhere and cruised to victory. Diane and Randy got caught in a vicious cycle of peeling votes off from one another. There's no question that Sabrina & Matt are splitting the right of center, conservative and super conservative voters. If the moderate Republicans, Independents, light Democrats and even a small percentage of minorities turnout then Weston Wamp has a shot to win. If turnout continues to be low and limited to Republican super voters, then Matt or Sabrina wins it.”
“Hamilton Flourishing’s mission is to inform, educate, and support the citizens of Chattanooga and Hamilton County in their pursuit of a more peaceful and prosperous community,” states Daugherty. “It is extremely important to exercise our right to vote in creating a more prosperous community. Our future success begins in the voting booth.”
Results from the early polling can be found by visiting | HamiltonFlourishing.org