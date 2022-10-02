River City Company is hosting a spooktacular paddle adventure Halloween weekend at Coolidge Park with Outshine Adventures.
The paddle event is open to kayaks, canoes and stand up paddleboards as we take over the Tennessee River dressed as witches, warlocks, and wizards.
The event is from 2-5:30 p.m on Saturday, Oct. 29th.
Paddlers are invited to bring their own paddle crafts for $25 and rental paddleboards and kayaks will be available for those who don't have their own for $35 from local outfitters including Outshine Adventures, L2 Outside, Chattanooga Guided Adventures, Rock Creek Adventures and Scenic City Safari.
There are two different paddle options to accommodate different paddlers abilities.
Paddlers can choose from a 4.4 mile down river paddle from Rivermont to Coolidge or a more beginner friendly out and back paddle from Coolidge Park under the downtown bridges.
The Witch & Warlock Paddle is sponsored by Benwood Foundation, EPB, Elliott Davis and produced by River City Company & Outshine Adventures.
To learn more, click here.