Our entire area is under a WINTER STORM WARNING. After a wonderful afternoon, we will see our conditions deteriorating this evening as we see rain showers developing and moving through. The rain will become a little more steady late tonight. After midnight, we will see some of the rain changing to a wintry mix and then snow on the plateau. That trend will spread through the Valley and into the Blue Ridge as we head through the overnight. Snowfall amounts will generally range from 2"-4" in the valley. 1"-3" in north GA. 1"-3" in the Blue Ridge. 3"-5" on the Cumberland Plateau.
I do think we may see isolated streaks of 6"-8" that could develop anywhere, including in the valley.
Along with the snow, we will have winds from the NW at 10-20 mph with gusts to 35 overnight. Temps will be falling into the 20s so ice on the roadways is undoubtedly a concern Saturday morning.
Saturday afternoon we will stay cold and windy though the skies will clear. The high in Chattanooga will reach only 33. Winds will blow from the north at 15-20. Wind chills will be in the 10s all day. Many folks will stay below freezing all day, which means the temperature won't get above freezing until Sunday late morning.
Sunday will start frigid with temps in the 10s. We will warm to 53 with sunny skies in the afternoon.