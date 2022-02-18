Good Friday! The cold air is firmly in place. This evening we will drop through the 30s under clear skies so bundle up for your Friday night plans.
Saturday will start cold in the mid to upper 20s. It will drop to the low 20s in the mountains. Skies will be sunny all day with the high reaching a cool but pleasant 54.
Sunday will again start cold in the 20s with the high rebounding to a nice 58. Skies will be sunny Sunday also.
Monday we will warm to 61 with rain showers on and off in the afternoon and evening.
Tuesday rain is likely through the day with a few rumbles of thunder. We will hit a high of 68!
Wednesday we may get a sprinkle or two, but the rain chance drops to only 20%. Thursday and Friday will have better chances for rain to wrap up the week.
