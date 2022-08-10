Wings Over North Georgia Air Show Announces Acts for 2022

The 2022 Wings Over North Georgia Air Show (WONG) will host its 10th-anniversary air show Oct. 15-16 at Russell Regional Airport in Rome, GA.
The event will feature performances by civilian and military acts in addition to the inaugural AirShow Racing Series (ARS). Tickets are now available for sale for the 2022 event.
The ARS is one of the newest innovations in the air show industry. Competitors utilize two racing lanes with 10 pylons spaced approximately 600 feet apart for the dual, slalom-style competition.
The course is a three-dimensional track for multiple heats of match-racing competition. The winners of each heat will advance to the next round of competition with a final champion awarded at the end of the day. Attendees will have the rare opportunity to witness the launch of the racing series as WONG hosts the first-time event in front of an air show audience.
The Qyon Aerosports Demonstration Team also will make a first-time appearance during the 10th anniversary show. Led by pilot Scott Farnsworth, the team of two Marchetti S-211 jets will showcase the features of this military training aircraft. The Pratt & Whitney turbofan engine produces 2,500 pounds of thrust, a top speed of 414 knots, and a climb rate of 4,199 feet per minute. The jet has two cabins with identical cockpits in a tandem configuration. Only 60 of these aircraft were produced for use by the Republic of Singapore Air Force, Philippine Air Force, and Haitian Air Force.
In addition to new features, a fan favorite will return for the 2022 air show. Rising Fawn, GA native Maj. Haden “Gator” Fulham and his team of 10 crew members will present the A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration. Based at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona, the performance is one of the most unique and powerful demonstrations in the air show industry. The aircraft is versatile with rapid roll rates, low and high-speed maneuverability, and short takeoffs and landings. These attributes make it an invaluable asset during combat missions. The jet is designed for close-air support (CAS) of friendly ground troops, attacking armored vehicles and tanks, and providing quick-action support against enemy ground forces. It entered service in 1976 and is the only production-built aircraft to serve the U.S. Air Force designed solely for CAS.
Additional military and civilian acts will be announced soon. Premium Airport Camping is available for those wanting to experience the full weekend of activities on-site.
Reservations are available now at https://www.wingsovernorthgeorgia.com/attractions/camping.
Following a two-year hiatus, the 2022 show will include the return of a show favorite, the Veteran’s Parade of Heroes.
Current and former members of the U.S. Armed Forces are invited to join the procession of hundreds in a march down the flightline. The show pauses just prior to the performance of the air show headliners to acknowledge veterans and show appreciation for their military service. Patriotic music and flyovers during the parade add to the celebration and gratitude shared by the crowd.
A variety of ticket options will be offered for the upcoming show. Aviation enthusiasts can purchase advance-only premium patio club and general admission tickets for traditional seating options. There also will be vehicle access to a drive-in, tailgate-style parking section with a limited number of premium front-row and second-row air show viewing locations. There are ticket options for every preference for seating.
Tickets for the Air Show are now available at https://www.wingsovernorthgeorgia.com/guest-information/ticket-options.
Tickets must be purchased online and in advance as no tickets will be sold on the day of the air show performances. For additional show information, follow the air show’s Facebook page or visit the Wings Over North Georgia website at https://www.WingsOverNorthGeorgia.com.