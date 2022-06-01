U.S. Air Force Capt. Aimee “Rebel” Fiedler, F-16 Demonstration Team commander and pilot, performed at the Vero Beach Air Show, FL., Apr 30, 2022. The Viper Demo Team travels to roughly 20 air shows across the United States each year where they engage with local media and members of the community in which they are performing. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2d Lt. Alexandria Brun)