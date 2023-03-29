The Dalton Police Department is requesting assistance from the public in identifying a suspect who employed a ruse to distract a woman prior to stealing her wallet and utilizing her bank cards to make more than $3,000 in fraudulent purchases.
The victim stated that she was in a Kroger on West Walnut Avenue on March 10th when she was approached by a woman who asked for advice on a good bottle of wine. When the victim leaned over to grab a bottle from the bottom shelf, the suspect took the wallet from her purse. It wasn't until later when the victim attempted to check out that she realized her wallet was missing. Subsequently, the victim contacted her bank and learned that her credit and debit cards had been charged for over $3,000.
Video footage from store surveillance cameras showed the suspect making purchases with the stolen bank cards. At Walmart, five transactions for gift cards totaling $504.94 each were made at the self-checkout. The suspect also bought two Vanilla Visa gift cards (one for $500 and one for $250) as well as gift bags at Walgreen's. In both locations, the suspect drove away in a dark Ford Fusion which had no license plate.
The suspect is described as a Black female wearing navy blue scrubs, a blue tie-dye undershirt, blue and white Nike shoes, a large necklace, and an orange face mask. She had a blue baseball hat with the state of Tennessee flag's circular three-star logo in Tennessee Volunteer orange. The suspect had a tattoo on her right hand between her thumb and index finger as well as tattoos on both sides of her neck.
If anyone has any knowledge of the suspect or information concerning this crime, they are asked to contact Detective Charles Williams at 706-278-9085, extension 9-280.