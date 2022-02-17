Today is a Storm Alert Weather Day with two areas of focus.
1. Wind will increase throughout the day, peaking this afternoon and evening. All our communities are under a Wind Advisory for sustained south wind at 10-30mph, gusts at 30-45mph. Plus, higher elevations may see gusts up to 55mph. These winds will be strong enough to blow around unsecured objects and potentially cause limited tree and power line damage.
2. STORMS: A few showers will be possible midday into early afternoon. Then, widespread rain and storms will move across our area from about 6pm to 12am ET. I’m most concerned about 7-11pm. We’re under a Marginal to Slight Risk for isolated to scattered severe storms possible. Primary Threat: Damaging wind gusts. There will be potential for a quick tornado, too, especially for areas west of Chattanooga. Please, know your severe weather plan and stay weather aware. Total rainfall at 0.5-1.5”.
Today will be warm with highs in the low 70s for many. Once the cold front sweeps through with the storms tonight, it will be much colder on Friday with highs only in the mid-40s and clearing skies. Saturday and Sunday will be sunny with highs of 55 and 60, respectively.