Good Wednesday. It is a windy afternoon with wind gusts of about 35 mph. We are warm as well. Highs reached the low 80s today. Winds will continue to increase as a front moves in from the west. We will start to see a line of storms moving through the area late tonight (10 or 11). They will push through during the overnight, ending around 4 am. A few lingering showers may persist through the morning. The biggest danger will be damaging winds, though an isolated tornado can't be ruled out. Expect power outages and downed trees and tree limbs. We can also expect 1/2" to 1 1/2" of rain.
Thursday afternoon will be cool and breezy with a high of 68. We will cool even further Friday. We will start in the low 40s and only make it to 63 for a high.
The weekend looks good. We will be rain-free with highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Make sure the weather radio is good to go tonight. Also, make sure you download the Local 3 Weather app for constant updates.