Good Friday! The severe storms have moved through, but our windy weather will continue into late tonight with winds from the southwest changing to northwest tonight blowing at 15-25 mph with higher gusts.
The winds die down overnight as the temp drops to the low 40s. We will be cooler all day Saturday with the high reaching 64 under mostly sunny skies. Sunday will be even better with sunshine and a high of 70.
We will have a nice dry start to next week with the sunshine continuing Monday and Tuesday with highs in the low 70s.
Much cooler weather will move in late week with highs only in the 50s as rain returns to the forecast as well.
