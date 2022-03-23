Good Wednesday. We will stay windy through the evening with wind gusts up to 40 mph. Late this evening the winds will subside a bit. Temps will fall through the 60s into the 50s this evening. Skies will be clear.
Thursday will be cooler. We will start in the upper 30s and low 40s with the high reaching the low 60s. We will be mostly sunny and a little breezy with 10-15 mph winds and gusts up to 25 mph.
Friday we may get a stray sprinkle or two early afternoon, but overall, just another cool, pleasant day with temps ranging from 44 to 58.
Saturday looks great Partly cloudy with a low of 41 and a high of 60. Sunday will start colder in the low to mid-30s. We could see some areas of frost Sunday morning. The afternoon looks good with a high of 59.
Next week will see a slow warming back into the 70s. Our next rain chance is not until Wednesday or Thursday next week.
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.