Good morning, today will be another beautiful day with windy, mild, and mostly sunny conditions. Wind will once again be strong from the west. It’ll peak during the afternoon hours at 15-25mph with gusts at 30-35mph. There will be abundant sunshine this morning with an increase to partly sunny skies in the afternoon with clouds clearing again for the evening. With the wave of afternoon clouds, there is a slim chance for a spotty, light shower (10%). Highs today will range from 62-68 across the area. Then, tonight will be clear with a lighter west breeze and lows in the low to mid-40s.
Wednesday will have lots of blue sky and sunshine with highs in the upper 60s. It’ll be another breezy day with wind from the northwest, gusting around 20mph. Thursday will be warmer, reaching the low 70s, with a mostly sunny sky. Then, Friday will have more clouds in the upper 60s to 70 and the chance for some scattered showers. The scattered shower and storm chances will continue for the weekend – Saturday 40% and Sunday 20%. Temperatures will be warmer in the upper 70s both afternoons with partly sunny skies.