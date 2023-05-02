Good Tuesday. The winds will die down late in the evening. Tonight will be clear and chilly with lows overnight dropping into the low to mid-40s. We will have another below-normal high Wednesday of 69. It will also be sunny and breezy in the afternoon with winds from the NW at 10-15 mph.
Thursday will also start chilly in the low 40s, but the afternoon will sport a warm-up with highs in the low 70s.
Friday we will hit 70 for the high with clouds building and a few showers possibly in the afternoon.
Saturday will be rainy throughout the day, yet we will still manage a high in the upper 70s.
Sunday we will even make it to 82 with mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance for a passing shower.
