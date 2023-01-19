Good Thursday. We have had a windy one today with gusts near 40 in the valley and near 50 on the plateau. The winds will calm down this evening. They will also change direction giving us more of a colder, northerly low. Overnight temps will drop into the mid-30s! We will warm only to 55 in the afternoon.
Saturday will be even cooler. Expect 32 in the morning and 53 in the afternoon. Sunday morning will be a little warmer in the low 40s. Low pressure moving through will also spawn 1/4" to 1/2" of rain throughout the day. The high Sunday will only reach 50.
Monday will be cool and dry. 37 in the morning and 50 in the afternoon.
More rain returns on Tuesday.
