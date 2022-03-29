Good Tuesday. We are in for a mild, cloudy evening with temps falling from the 70s into the 60s.
Wednesday starts mild and calm in the low to mid-50s. An approaching front, however, will cause winds to increase dramatically in the afternoon. We will have wind gusts from 35-45 mph in the afternoon and evening. Downed tree limbs and even isolated power outages will be possible. The high will reach a whopping 81.
A line of storms will move through starting about midnight. There is a good chance of damaging winds and heavy rain with this line. An isolated tornado during the overnight can't be ruled out. The timing of the storms looks to be between midnight and 6am Thursday.
Thursday afternoon will be nice with a cooler high of 70 and clearing skies.
Friday through the weekend looks great. High temps will be in the mid to upper 60s with variable cloud cover.
