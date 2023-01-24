Good Tuesday. It will be a nice evening, but we will see clouds moving in and showers late tonight into the overnight. Some of the overnight rain will be heavy at times until about 7 am, then the rain will taper to light on and off showers. It will be windy Wednesday as well with sustained winds up to 30 mph and wind gusts up to 50 mph. Be ready for localized power outages, and a wet commute in Thursday morning. Rainfall amounts will range from 3/4" to 1". Temps Wednesday will range from 42 to 55.
Thursday will be colder with a few mountain flurries. We will start at 35 and climb to only 43.
Friday will be partly cloudy with a temperature range of 27 to 47. We will warm a little Saturday with the high reaching 55. Sunday expect more rain showers.
