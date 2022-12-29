It's never easy to let go of a longtime tradition, and for many LaFayette GA residents, a visit to Wilson's Service Station will be a hard habit to break. For almost 65 years, the Wilson family has been keeping motors running, but as of Friday, the garage doors will close for good.
Still at the original location at 305 N. Main Street, It's one of the last of a dying breed. George Wilson began fillin' er up and servicing cars in 1958, and the Wilson Service Station has been in the family ever since. George's sons Dale and Steve first started pumping gas and washing cars, providing full service, more than 50 years ago, when they were just kids.
Dale Wilson said, "And it was usually fill it up, look under the hood, check the tires, and clean the windshield. that kind of service was just expected, and we delivered on that promise."
Dale and Steve, now the Walker County Sheriff, basically grew up at the station, and then chose other career paths. Dale returned to operate the station after his dad's retirement, and is proud to have kept it open for so long. George Wilson passed away in 2011, but the business model he established has staked out a 65 year legacy in LaFayette. He believed in quality service at affordable prices, and worked long hours to meet the public's needs. Dale still remembers his dad's words to live by.
"Honesty, fairness, and good service," Dale said. "He said do those three things and your business will survive."
Government environmental regulations on underground gas tanks forced Wilson to stop selling gas a few years back, but he and his staff kept working on cars, and keeping up regular maintenance for longtime customers. The old filling station was a business, for sure, but also a place to gather.
Dale said, "Folks can just come in, and share their thoughts, or get their car worked on, or just say hello. We have a bench outside, and inside, and on Fridays people just come here and eat with us."
Dale Wilson will miss his customers and his employees, but is looking forward to more free time, and family time. Although Lafayette is losing an iconic business, and a piece of Americana, the memories of Wilson's Service Station will live on, and put a smile on the face of those who sought and received, service with a smile.
Dale said, "I would like for it to be remembered as a place where people got help, got their needs taken care of, and an honest place to go. That means more to me than anything."
Dale said Friday's last day of operation will be bittersweet, as folks come by to visit one more time before the doors close at 5:00 p.m. But it's also a happy day, as he looks forward to spending more time with his wife, children, and grandchildren. We thank the Wilson family for 65 years of service to their community, and wish Dale a happy retirement.