Wilcox Tunnel will be closed Thursday and Friday.
Chattanooga Public Works says the area is closed for inspection, repair, and cleaning from 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
The tunnel will also be closed on Sunday, March 13 from 7 a.m.-9 p.m.
