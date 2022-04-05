Good morning, today and tomorrow will be Storm Alert Weather Days. Today’s alert is based more on disruptive travel and widespread rain, whereas tomorrow’s activity has a bigger severe weather threat.
TODAY: Rain/storms will move across our area from about 9am to 3pm ET from west to east. Rain will be heavy at times. Once the widespread rain ends, a few additional scattered showers/storms will be possible this evening. The main severe weather threat for today is well to our south in southern AL and GA. However, there is a very low-end risk for an isolated severe storm for our Georgia communities. Total rainfall at 0.25-1.5”, lower totals north, higher totals south. Highs today will be cooler in the low to mid-60s.
WEDNESDAY: It’ll mainly be dry during the morning through mid-afternoon with the exception of a spotty, light shower with a mostly cloudy sky. Wednesday will be warm with highs in the upper 70s. Then, from about 5-11pm ET, a broken line of storms will pass from west to east associated with a cold front. Our area is under an ENHANCED risk for numerous severe storms possible during this period. The primary risk will be damaging wind gusts, but isolated tornadoes and hail will be on the table, too. Please, know your severe weather safety plan and stay alert for weather updates.
Thursday will be nice and mostly sunny with highs near 65. Friday will be cooler, only in the mid-50s with scattered showers. Then, Friday night into Saturday morning will drop into the low to mid-30s.