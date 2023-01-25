Good morning, please be careful with your morning commute with widespread rain across our area. The rain will end this morning from west to east, wrapping up by about 9am ET for Cherokee County in NC. Rain will be heavy at times, so watch for ponding of water on roads. Additionally, today will be windy, especially now through noon. Wind Advisories are in place for all our counties for wind gusts as high as 40-50mph. More widespread gusts at 30-40mph will be likely. Additionally, the tallest mountains of eastern Polk and Monroe Counties may experience gusts up to 70mph today.
Highs will be in the mid-50s today around noon or early afternoon. It’ll fall to 45 by 6pm ET. A few daytime spotty showers will be possible with mostly cloudy to cloudy skies. Tonight will have lows from 30-35, and a transition to flurries and scattered light snow showers will happen in the higher elevations. These scattered snow showers will continue off and on throughout Thursday with light accumulations in the higher elevations. Highs on Thursday will be cooler near 45.
Friday will be mostly sunny and range from 27 to 48. Saturday will remain mostly sunny and warm to 55 in the afternoon. Scattered rain showers will return on Sunday.