Those who use EPB for their email have experienced an outage Tuesday, which has affected personal and business accounts, including Local 3 News.
This outage is not affecting connectivity to the web or other internet services.
EPB replied to a post Tuesday morning on their Facebook page, saying "We are experiencing a technical issue on the email platform this morning. Teams are working quickly to resolve. We apologize for the inconvenience."
DownDetector.com noted a large number of reported email outages, starting early Tuesday morning.
To reach Local 3 News, send a message via Facebook or call 423-267-5412.