When it's time to buy a new swimsuit, most parents go for comfort and looks, but the color of your child's bathing could make it easier or harder to spot them if they go under.
Nikki Scarnati, a mother and swim instructor in Spring Hill, Florida, shared in a recent TikTok why she doesn't recommend blue swimsuits, "Look how difficult it is to see her with that bathing suit on because it is the same color as our environment."
Schulyer Colling, the Aquatics Director at Hamilton Family YMCA, said there are certain colors that can help spot your child better in the water.
"We want kids to wear bright neon colors swimsuits. We want them to wear orange, pink, yellow neon, green neon, all these colors are really visible," said Colling.
Colling said as kids get into the water, it distorts the colors of their bathing suit the deeper they go. With drowning being the second leading cause of death in kids ages one through four, Colling said you can reduce the risk by picking their swimsuit color wisely. Every second counts when it comes to drowning.
"If they were wearing a darker swimsuit, if we couldn't see them as they maybe sunk under the water towards the bottom of the pool. It would take precious time off the lifeguard or a parent's ability to recognize that distressed swimmer."
In addition to picking the right bathing suit color, Colling said it's important that kids are always supervised at the pool and they ask permission before they get in a pool.
The Hamilton YMCA is holding their free Safety Around Water Week starting April 24th through the 28th. The swimming course is free to everyone, to find more information, click here.
On May 15th, the City of Chattanooga's Parks and Outdoors Department is holding a Water Safety day at the South Chattanooga Community Center from 5pm to 7pm. They will have a variety of land activities and a pool session to work with kids on their swim skills.