Mayor Tim Kelly's Climate Action plan was on the agenda during Tuesday's City Council meeting. But, before the council votes, they wanted to hear from the public.
Local 3 News has not confirmed what the Mayor's plan is, but the council is planning to vote on it in one week.
Mayor Kelly's Action Plan is a roadmap he believes will preserve and reduce the city's carbon emissions.
The plan is already gaining support from corporations like the Tennessee Valley Authority and EPB.
"After a thorough review of this plan, we have determined that it preserves and strengthens the things we love about this city," said Elizabeth Hammond, an EPB representative.
The same message shared by Michael Walton, a representative from local non-profit, Green Spaces.
The organization works to provide environmentally friendly programs and campaigns for the city.
"In this future, because of our planning now," said Walton. "My two boys and kids like them in every neighborhood in Chattanooga will have access to the fastest growing industries in the world."
The Mayor's plan promises to create cleaner ways to travel, reduce waste at landfills, and improve the quality of life for everyone, no matter their zip code.
Some who oppose it want to see more scientific evidence.
"So we have an unproven problem called Climate Change with an unproven solution, called a alternative energy, that will supposedly decrease our carbon footprint," Harriet Reed, a Chattanooga resident.
Those against the plan question the implications of relying on electric vehicles and whether the city could sustain this over time.
"It makes us dependent on electricity for everything, and when the brownout happens, you're unable to go anywhere," Tanya Miller, a Chattanooga resident.
Others against it say they want leaders to make some adjustments to incorporate support for public health care and local farming.
"Why can't we take our time so you can truly hear from the citizens, what we feel? You can research more what this plan will lead to and what the outcome will possibly be," said Jamie Hall, a resident.
The City Council says they are considering opinions from both sides and will vote on the measure next Tuesday, March 28th.