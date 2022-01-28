The McMinn County School Board voted to remove a book about the holocaust from its curriculum. Less than 100 miles away in Marion County sits the Children's Holocaust Memorial and administration teach students about the holocaust starting in the fifth grade.
At Whitwell Middle School, students learn about why and how history happened to ensure it doesn't happen again. One of the eighth grade history teachers said never underestimate what students can understand.
One paper clip turned into more than 40 million clips at Whitwell Middle School.
"The world can change, the world has changed because of the students at Whitwell Middle School," Whitwell Middle School Principal Dr. Joshua Holtcamp said.
The Paper Clips Project started in 1998 when students were struggling to grasp the concept and enormity of the six million Jews who died during the Holocaust.
"During the war, Norwegians wore paper clips on their collar as a silent protest to the Nazi policies," Whitwell Middle School Holocaust Memorial Project Founder Sandy Roberts said.
They decided to collect six million paper clips. The town of about 2,000 people gained national attention, receiving letter, artifacts, and paper clips from all over the world.
Since, they opened the Children's Holocaust Memorial. The eighth graders are the tour guides.
"We need to learn about our past so we can build tolerance for any type of people no matter their beliefs, their race," Whitwell Middle School eighth grader Boe Cannon said.
The McMinn County school board banned the graphic novel, 'Maus,' from its eighth grade curriculum. Board members said the book has vulgar and inappropriate language and graphic depictions.
"You have to learn about uncomfortable topics to learn about what happened," Whitwell Middle School eighth grader Cali White said.
"You cannot ban books as there is a place for words everywhere," Roberts said.
She said part of the curriculum at Whitwell Middle includes a graphic book, but it's taught carefully.
"I tell those children, don't look at the words, look at the point behind the words," Roberts said.
"Everything comes back to how it was presented here. Growing up and being immersed in all this history and all of the things that we learned, literally made me who I am today," Whitwell Middle School Eighth Grade Social Studies Teacher Taylor Kilgore said.
Kilgore was part of the holocaust project when she was in eighth grade. Now she helps teach it and show students the importance of acceptance.
"You have to learn it in order to not repeat it and if you don't understand how it happened, you don't really know what happened and how they got to that point," Kilgore said.
The McMinn County School Board said the graphic novel, 'Maus,' is not an appropriate text and has asked the administration to pick other works to accomplish the same educational goal.