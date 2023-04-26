Whitfield Professional Fire Fighters Association raises funds to build sensory kits

The Whitfield Professional Fire Fighters Association conducted a fundraiser during the month of March by selling Autism T-shirts for firefighters to wear on shift to support a great cause.
The funds that were raised went to purchase items to build sensory kits to put on each WCFD apparatus.
With the funds that were not used, a donation was made to help with those that have disabilities.
On Wednesday, the department presented the sensory kits to Whitfield County Fire and a check to Anna Shaw Children's Institute.