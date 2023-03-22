Whitfield County’s Riverbend Park getting a playground

Whitfield County Recreation Director Brian Chastain and a group of local Whitfield County residents met with Safe Play Solutions earlier this month to begin planning for a playground at Riverbend Park.
Chastain formed the recreation committee of local residents to help select a design after receiving ten proposals for the new playground.
“I put the committee together because I wanted some local people to have a say on what went there,” said Chastain. “Having this playground at Riverbend will fill the piece of the park we have been missing – this will make sure we will truly have something for everyone.”
One of the committee members, Matt Earley, has two children - one involved in recreational sports, and the other tags along to watch.
“I enjoyed working on the committee; all of us seemed to share the same goal,” said Earley. “My hope with this project is whenever parents are going through the same thing, that one kid has a game going on, and trying to get the other one to want to come by mentioning the playground.”
Safe Play Solutions, a company based in Canton, Georgia, submitted the design the committee chose. After viewing numerous playground designs, the committee worked together to make suggestions to make the playground as fun and safe as possible.
“Having the diverse group there was really amazing because you guys were able to come together and help create a beautiful plan for a park,” said Adam Theobald, Owner of Safe Play Solutions. “You all did a phenomenal job going through everything to find what suited the county best, and we’re happy to work with you guys.”
Chastain is hopeful that construction of the playground will begin in August and be fully operational by September.
Riverbend Park is located at 1999 Riverbend Road, Dalton, GA 30721.