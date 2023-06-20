The Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a new scam circulating in the county where scammers are pretending to be deputies.
Officials say scammers are calling residents and telling them they must pay $25 to avoid being arrested for failure to appear in court.
Officials say the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office, Whitfield County Courts, and the Whitfield County Clerk of Superior Courts’s Office do not make calls asking for money.
If you do receive a call like this, do NOT send money or share any personal information.
Simply hang up and report the call to the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office at 706-278-1233.