A Whitfield County man was sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison for the rape of a six-year-old child.
Thirty-seven-year-old William Gilberto Gaspar-Mateo was found guilty by a Whitfield County jury on Monday.
The victim recalled years of abuse during her testimony over the two-day trial, and provided "very graphic details concerning the offense that a child of her age would not have otherwise known," according to Conasauga Judicial Circuit District Attorney Bert Poston.
Gaspar-Mateo denied the allegations, but did not offer any explanation for why the victim would make these accusations or how she would have been able to give a detailed description of the the crimes given her young age.
He did not call witnesses.
Superior Court Judge Jim Wilbanks found that Gaspar-Mateo had shown no remorse and that he was a risk to the children of the community.
Gaspar-Mateo will serve the remainder of his life in prison, and will be eligible for parole in 30 years.