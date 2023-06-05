A Whitfield County man is fighting for his life in the hospital following a go-cart accident that happened Memorial Day weekend.
Police say Andrew Holt was traveling north on Beaverdale Road when he veered into oncoming traffic and crashed into a car. Since then, Holt's family says he's gone through nearly 300 units of blood because of his injuries.
"They had to cut his legs open on two sides to allow it to swell, and they had to cut him from the chest down because the go-cart pushed his organs forward and out of place, so that caused a lot of swelling; they had to open up his chest cavity," said Donna Eubanks, Holt's grandmother.
On the day of the accident officials with blood assurance says that one accident nearly cleared out their blood bank, so they turned to the public and made calls. That's where Laura Allen came in. She was one of the many who donated that weekend.
"I may be in that situation. I have a family member in that situation one day and I’m relying on other people and I want to do my part now," said Allen. She says even though she gets sick after giving blood, she wanted to help save a life.
Holt's grandmother says they are grateful. "If it had not been for the people, we know we would have lost Andrew that day. We would like to say, you just do not know how much it is appreciated," said Eubanks.
The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with medical bills.