The Whitfield County Fire Department now has new tools to help investigate arson.
The department just received two new trail cameras courtesy of a grant from Georgia Arson Control, a non-profit organization funded by Georgia insurance companies.
Lt. Jesse Bond is one of Whitfield County's three state-certified fire investigators who figure out the cause of fires. He applied for the grant to fund these cameras, hoping to make that job easier in instances of repeat arson.
“If we had somebody who was going to a certain property over and over and over and setting property on fire. That’s what we would ideally use these cameras for. We’d mount them in an inconspicuous place, so basically unmanned surveillance is what we’d be conducting,” Bond said.
Officials say that photographic evidence is even accessible in real time over investigators cell phones.
“If it takes a picture, it sends it to your cell phone, and you’ll get instant notice and then you can respond or send a response almost instantaneously to the site,” said Ken Lecroy, a consultant for GAC.
Fire Chief Ed O’Brien says the county is excited to receive another investigative tool.
“I think we’ll probably end up having to use these cameras, bad to say, but I think we will,” O’Brien said, especially with the economy in turmoil, a time when arsons historically rise. In fact, we’re working with the state on a pretty heavy case right now. I can’t say a lot because it’s an active investigation, but that’s one case where something like these cameras could have helped if they were there.”