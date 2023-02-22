Whitfield County celebrates partnerships with local non-profits

At the February 13th meeting of the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners, the recipients of the Non-Profit ARPA Grant funds expressed their gratitude and shared their stories.
In January, the BOC voted to award over $1 million in contracts to nine local non-profit organizations that provide services to Whitfield County citizens, funded by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
Chairman of the Board at Rosswoods Adult Day Services, Bryan Macon, remarked, “I don’t know what we would have done without it. The funding really helped so much to get through COVID – our adult population was affected and we had to rebuild our participants.”
Rosswoods received $289,039 from the BOC, which Debbie Macon commented, “kept us from closing the doors.” Elizabeth Hunter from Cross Plains Community Partner echoed this sentiment, noting that the funds would help sustain the programs they have started and want to keep going.
Jevin Jensen, Chairman of the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners, expressed the importance of these non-profits in the community, saying, “Many of these non-profits suffered during the pandemic when their fundraisers had to be canceled or scaled back, this will help replace some of those lost funds.”
The BOC is proud to have these anchor organizations in the community and is looking forward to celebrating their future accomplishments.