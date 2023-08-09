Whitfield County Schools recently announced changes to the way final grades for high school students are calculated.
Following a recent decision by the Georgia Department of Education to modify grade calculations for high schools, Whitfield will now begin using new formulas for calculating high school students' final grades.
Here are the following changes to the final grade calculations for high schools:
High School Year-long Courses
- Year-long courses with Georgia Milestones EOC will be calculated using the following formula: 45% of Semester 1 + 45% of Semester 2 + 10% Georgia Milestones EOC
- Year-long courses without Georgia Milestones EOC will be calculated using the following formula: 45% of Semester 1 + 45% of Semester 2 + 10% Final Exam
High School Semester-long Courses
- Semester-long courses with Georgia Milestones EOC will be calculated using the following formula: 90% Semester + 10% Georgia Milestones EOC
- Semester-long courses without Georgia Milestones EOC will be calculated using the following formula: 90% Semester + 10% Final Exam