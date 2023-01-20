A January 10 fire in Walker County has been ruled to be arson, and investigators are asking for the public's help to find those involved.
Whitfield County Fire crews responded to a structure fire on Sam Love Road in Rocky Face.
Crews were able to quickly extinguish the blaze, but discovered three large holes in the floor large enough for a person to fall in.
Luckily, Whitfield County Fire crews spotted the holes and no one was injured.
If you have any information on this case, you are asked to call the Georgia Arson Hotline at 1-800-282-5804.