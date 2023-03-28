A federal whistleblower lawsuit filed against Erlanger Health System accuses hospital leaders of illegal billing practices by knowingly overlapping surgeries and allowing trainees to operate on patients without physician supervision, among other patient safety and compliance issues.
The complaint, brought under the federal False Claims Act and Tennessee Medicaid False Claims Act and filed in April 2021 in U.S. District Court, alleges surgeons who practice at Erlanger violated state and federal law by regularly billing for two or three different surgeries in the same timeframe while leaving residents and interns alone to complete operations without proper oversight or patient consent.
Medicare and Tennessee's Medicaid program, TennCare, require a supervising or teaching physician to be present for the "key and critical" portions of each surgery in order to bill for the procedure and receive payment.
