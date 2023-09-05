With the start of the school year well underway, with it came a surge of Covid-19 cases, and anticipation of the upcoming flu season.
Here are the CDC’s current influenza updates and recommendations:
September and October are good times to get a flu vaccine.
Young children who need two doses should get the first one as soon as possible.
Pregnant people in their third trimester and children who need only one dose can also be vaccinated earlier.
Seasonal flu activity is currently low across most of the country.
Most flu and COVID vaccines are completely free, with no co-pay needed, for those with private insurance, Medicare, and Medicaid.
It takes several weeks to develop immunity after receiving a vaccine, and it’s recommended that everyone age six months and older should get their flu shot well before the end of October when flu season typically begins. December tends to be when the flu season is at its peak.
Typically, a flu shot lasts six months and needs to be updated every year to protect against new virus strains.
Where can you find free immunizations?
Several places offer free flu shots or COVID boosters, such as healthcare providers, urgent care centers, your job, school, local pharmacy, or grocery store.
Vaccines.gov makes it easy to find most places offering free vaccines in the area.
FLU: https://www.vaccines.gov/find-vaccines/
COVID-19: https://www.vaccines.gov/search/
Veteran resources: https://www.prevention.va.gov/flu/flushots.asp
UTC students: https://www.utc.edu/enrollment-management-and-student-affairs/vaccine-clinic
The Hamilton County Department of Health offers free vaccines and is a great resource for questions about vaccines and vaccine requirements. https://health.hamiltontn.org/en-us/allservices/communicablediseases.aspx
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is urging all Americans to take the necessary steps to protect themselves and their families by getting the flu shot and updating their COVID-19 vaccine.
In previous years, there has been a shortage of flu shots available, and we’re already seeing some unconfirmed reports of sporadic regional shortages across the country this year due to a higher demand for vaccines. The CDC says there is currently no national shortage.