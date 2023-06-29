An oppressive heat wave blamed for at least 13 deaths in Texas and one in Louisiana is blanketing the South. Forecasters said temperatures could rocket up to 20 degrees above average in parts of the region as extreme heat and humidity increase the potential for heat-related illnesses. Officials are urging residents to stay hydrated, shelter in air-conditioned rooms and check on each other. The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee, Arkansas for Thursday and Friday. The heat index is expected to reach 115 degrees in several cities.