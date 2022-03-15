Mandatory Credit: Photo by MICHAEL REYNOLDS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (12775703c) A customer looks at meat products at a grocery store in Arlington, Virginia, USA, 25 January 2022. Prices for consumers in the United States rose seven percent in December, the highest inflation rate in forty years, according to the US Department of Labor. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) downgraded the 2022 global growth forecast to 4.4 percent in the World Economic Outlook report published 25 January. The downgraded outlook indicates concerns over inflation and supply chain issues related to Covid-19 in the world's two largest economies - the United States and China. Customers at a grocery store in Arlington, Virginia, Usa - 25 Jan 2022