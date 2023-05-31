WHEN THEY HIT A THREE, BURRITOS ARE FREE: Chipotle launches 'free-pointer' giveaway

Chipotle Mexican Grill is introducing a new promotion called "Free-Pointer" ahead of the 2023 men's professional basketball championship series.
The fast casual restaurant will give away free burritos (or another entree of your choice) to fans during each game in the series when a player makes a three-pointer.
They'll do this by dropping a text-to-win code via a tweet from @ChipotleTweets on Twitter whenever a three-pointer is made.
The first 300 fans to text that code to 888222 will receive a free entrée from Chipotle, so be sure to act fast!
In total, Chipotle will be giving away up to 10,500 free entrees per game.
"Like a well-timed 3-pointer on basketball’s biggest stage, free Chipotle brings people out of their seats,” said Chris Brandt, Chief Brand Officer at Chipotle, in a statement. "This year, when it rains threes, it rains free burritos.”
This year's NBA Finals will feature the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat, two of the top 3-point-shooting teams from the playoffs, so we expect plenty of buckets and burritos to fly when Game 1 kicks off on Thursday, June 1.